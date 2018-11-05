France Issues Arrest Warrants for Three Senior Syrian Intel Officials - Reports

According to the French newspaper Le Monde, a French court issued arrest warrants for three senior Syrian intelligence officials several days ago.

Le Monde reported, citing legal sources, that a French court had issued international arrest warrants for three Syrian intelligence officials, suspected of "complicity in acts of torture, complicity in enforced disappearances, complicity in crimes against humanity and war crimes."

They have reportedly been identified as Ali Mamlouk, head of the National Security Bureau, Jamil Hassan, chief of intelligence services of the Air Force, and Abdel Salam Mahmoud, head of the investigation branch of these services.

Syrian authorities haven't commented on the reports so far.