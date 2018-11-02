Two People Injured in London Stabbing Incident, Suspect Arrested - Police

The offices of Sony Music UK in Kensington have been evacuated after two people were injured in a knife attack, London's Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) said in a statement on Friday.

Armed police units were deployed to Derry Street and the surrounding area following the incident, while civilians were evacuated to safety.

One person has already been arrested on suspicion of carrying out the attack, which left two people injured — authorities are yet to comment on the severity of their wounds.

"Officers, including firearms officers, and London Ambulance Service are in attendance. Evacuations are in place as precaution. Two people have suffered stab injuries – we await an update on their condition,” the Met said in a statement.

Something happening in High Street Kensington 👀 locked in the office pic.twitter.com/ve8tKRcdXQ — Laurence (@laurenceknowl) November 2, 2018

#Kensington High Street now closed at Kensington Church Street. pic.twitter.com/S13AflUUVv — Sasha Spratt (@SashaSpratt) November 2, 2018

Armed police situation taking place in Kensington High Street. Buildings being evacuated pic.twitter.com/CpaUjcIty7 — Anthony Baxter (@anthonysbaxter) November 2, 2018​

Kensington High Street looks like a war zone right now #ARMED response to unknown threat pic.twitter.com/2BWsARlVWj — Maithreyi (@maithreyi_s) November 2, 2018

​Police also stressed that the incident, which took place at around 11am local time, is not believed to be terror related.