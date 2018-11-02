Please Don't! Internet Reacts to Rumors of David Cameron's Comeback to Politics

After he resigned in 2016, former British PM David Cameron - who led the country to the referendum on the membership of the European Union and ultimately to Brexit - has allegedly said he would like to return as Foreign Minister.

The Sun reported David Cameron to be "bored sh*tless* since he left Westminster and would like to make a comeback but only after the publication of his memoirs to be released next spring.

Cameron is expected to use his memoirs — which are to come out just as the UK leaved the EU — to settle scores with Michael Gove, an outspoken Brexiteer and one of the Leave campaign leaders, who now holds the post of Environment Minister.

The Internet has not reacted kindly to the reported wish of Mr. Cameron for a return.

I woke up and heard the news that David Cameron wants to return to politics. Word of advice Dave…just don't 😾 pic.twitter.com/AQJREhtXaI — Gladstone (@TreasuryMog) November 2, 2018​

Surely not does he not consider the damage he has done to this country with #AusterityInstitutionalViolence & Brexit Enough of a disaster to last generations he wants to inflict More poverty gross inequality division and hate to the UK? Stay in your shed it's safer for everybody — MichelleSweeney 🌹👋🏻. #DPFC (@wavemich43) November 2, 2018​

If David Cameron ever really does show his face on Whitehall again… pic.twitter.com/iCrBUYy3uX — Evie the Cat (@HMCabinetCat) November 2, 2018​

Anything on whether he'll end up just getting himself a new, nicer shed? — Gabriel Milland (@gabrielmilland) November 2, 2018​

The world reacts to the news of a David Cameron comeback pic.twitter.com/obREWXGBHc — Matt Carr (@MattCarr55) November 2, 2018​

If you're a bit bored, @David_Cameron (and aren't we all) why don't you come out & campaign for the @peoplesvote_uk? As PM you oversaw *three* referendums — why not back another one? — Rupert Myers (@RupertMyers) November 2, 2018​

David Cameron: "Driving was fun, now I'd like a crack at being conductor." pic.twitter.com/MQ5Y1eQHb9 — Andrew Mueller (@andrew_mueller) November 2, 2018​

Cameron announced of his own exit from British politics end of June 2016.

"This is not a decision I've taken lightly. But I do believe it's in the national interest to have a period of stability, and then the new leadership required," Cameron told the public and world, after he suffered the Brexit defeat on June 23, 2016.