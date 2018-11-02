Hard Target: Boar Hunter Mistakenly Shoots Out House Window in France

Local gendarmerie reported that they have opened an investigation into a case of non-compliance with safety rules that endangered the lives of others during a boar hunt in Cestas in the Gironde Department.

Boar hunters mistakenly shot at a local resident's house in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region in southwest France.

The father of a family in Cestas Commune, near Bordeaux, said that he was playing with his children in the living room when he heard the sound of broken glass. As it turned out, a hunter's bullet flew into the house and by sheer luck did not injure any of the residents.

The identity of the hunter, who "confused" the boar with a dwelling, has already been established and his weapon confiscated.

In recent months, several scandalous cases associated with hunters' lack of attention have occurred in the country.