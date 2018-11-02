Austrian FPO Urges Other States to Follow Vienna Exit From UN Migration Deal

ST PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - The Freedom Party of Austria (FPO) supports the government’s decision not to sign the UN global migration pact dealing with the rights of refugees and migrants and expects other countries to follow, Roman Haider, the FPO’s foreign policy spokesman, told Sputnik.

"We don't think it compromises our EU presidency. It is a necessary step and we expect to be followed by other countries i.e. Italy, Poland, Denmark, Czech Republic, Slovakia," Haider said.

The Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration is set to be formally adopted at the UN conference in Morocco on December 10-11.

Though the treaty is not legally binding, some countries have expressed concerns that the compact could promote the liberalization of border crossing procedures.

The United States and Hungary have already decided not to join the deal, while Poland is considering such an option.

On October 31, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache, who is an FPO member, stated that the Austrian government was concerned about the potential restrictions on its freedom to protect Austria's sovereignty and, therefore, would not sign the global compact on migration, which is expected to be adopted in December at the UN conference in Marrakesh.