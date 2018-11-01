WADA Top Officials Take Part in Anti-Doping Symposium in London (VIDEO)

This year's World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) international Media Symposium takes place on November first at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, UK.

WADA President Craig Reedie, Director General Olivier Niggli and Director of Intelligence and Investigations Gunter Younger are participating in a press conference featuring presentations and a Q&A session highlighting the agency's main activities and goals, as well as what measures are being taken to reach them.

In addition, media representatives will get the chance to conduct one-on-one interviews after lunch.

WADA is an anti-doping organization launched in 1999 that focuses on scientific research, education, and the development of ways to combat the use of banned performance-enhancing drugs in athletic competitions. Moreover, it monitors the implementation of the World Anti-Doping Code, that seeks to harmonize anti-doping policies and regulations within international sports organizations and among public authorities.

