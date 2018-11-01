WADA Top Officials Take Part in Anti-Doping Symposium in London (VIDEO)

WADA President Craig Reedie, Director General Olivier Niggli and Director of Intelligence and Investigations Gunter Younger are participating in a press conference featuring presentations and a Q&A session highlighting the agency's main activities and goals, as well as what measures are being taken to reach them.
In addition, media representatives will get the chance to conduct one-on-one interviews after lunch.
WADA is an anti-doping organization launched in 1999 that focuses on scientific research, education, and the development of ways to combat the use of banned performance-enhancing drugs in athletic competitions. Moreover, it monitors the implementation of the World Anti-Doping Code, that seeks to harmonize anti-doping policies and regulations within international sports organizations and among public authorities.
