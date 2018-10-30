Macron Applauds Merkel’s Decision Not to Seek Re-Election

Earlier in the day, Merkel said she would not participate in the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leadership contest in December and would step down as federal chancellor in 2021. Merkel said the decision was made in summer.
"It is her decision, and I think it deserves respect," Macron said in Paris at a joint press conference with the visiting Ethiopian prime minister.
Macron described the chancellor’s 13-year-rule as "very courageous" and applauded her commitment to European values.
