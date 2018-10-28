Polish President Pushes for War Reparations From Germany

The discussion of reparations is not over yet, Duda said in an interview on Sunday to the German newspaper Bild am Sonntag, adding it was a question of "truth and responsibility."
He said a parliamentary panel was considering the next steps after Arkadiusz Mularczyk, head of a repatriations committee, said they would reassess the damage done to Poland.
READ MORE: Germany Should Pay Poland Damages for World War Two — Poland's Ruling Party
A Polish news agency, PAP, said earlier Poland wanted to seek $48.8 billion in reparations from Germany, while the German government argues Warsaw waived all war reparations in 1953.
