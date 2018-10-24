2 Russian Football Fans Get Surgery after Escalator Incident at Metro in Rome

ROME (Sputnik) - Thirty fans of CSKA Moscow football club were injured in an escalator collapse in Rome Metro in the center of the city before the UEFA Champions League football match against the Italian Roma, the Russian Embassy in Rome told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We received information about 30 injured people, seven of them were carried away on a stretcher, they are in serious condition, five are in a moderate condition, 18 had left the station themselves, they had light injuries," a spokesperson for the diplomatic mission said.

Two Russians injured underwent emergency surgery, the Russian Embassy said. "Three people are at Policlinico Umberto I. Two Russians underwent a surgery," the Embassy said on Twitter.

"All victims have been identified. [Russian] Diplomats visited them in two Rome clinics. They found out there were Ukrainian citizens among them," the spokesperson said.

Rome's public prosecutor and transport authorities are investigating the cause of the collapse at the Repubblica metro station. Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said witnesses reported fans had been jumping and dancing on the escalator. However, a video circulated online showed the escalator suddenly speed up before its bottom collapsed.

NEWS: Several CSKA Moscow fans were seriously injured after an escalator failure in a Rome metro station. pic.twitter.com/I5WzUr57K4 — Casual Sports News (@casualsportsn) 23 октября 2018 г.

Metro station Repubblica has been closed after the accident.

The fans arrived in the Italian capital to see a match between Russia’s CSKA Moscow and Italy’s Roma in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. Roma defeated CSKA 3-0, with two goals scored by Edin Dzeko and the third by Cengiz Under.

