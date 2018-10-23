European Parliament Discusses Journalist Jamal Khashoggi Murder

The European Parliament is holding a plenary session on the killing of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Strasbourg with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Council Federica Mogherini giving a statement on the case.

Speaking at the session, Mogherini said that Riyadh's explanations on the death of the journalist leave many questions and the EU expects a transparent investigation. Thus, according to the senior official, the bloc's reaction to the murder would depend on Riyadh's further actions.

Khashoggi, known for his criticism of Saudi policies, has recently been working as a columnist for The Washington Post. The journalist was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

On October 19, Saudi Arabia admitted that the journalist had been killed in a fight inside the consulate.

