Spanish Police Detain Two Syrian Men Suspected of Affiliation With Daesh

Spain's National Police have detained two Syrian nationals suspected of having ties with terrorist groups responsible for promoting extremism, the Interior Ministry announced in a press release.
"The detainees showed a high level of radicalization and acted as important informative promoters, spreading the doctrine of the jihadist groups Daesh* and Al Qaeda*," the document reads.
READ MORE: Spanish Policemen Injured as 80 Migrants Attempt to Escape From Detention Center
The police stated that both men were members of special groups in messaging services which had been used to spread propaganda. One of the detainees was a high-ranking operative within Daesh's information dissemination network.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) and al-Qaeda are terrorist groups banned in Russia and several other countries.
All comments
Show new comments (0)