Spanish Police Detain Two Syrian Men Suspected of Affiliation With Daesh

Spain's Interior Ministry stated that both Syrian men were members of special social media-based online messaging communities created to propagate the ideology of terror.

Spain's National Police have detained two Syrian nationals suspected of having ties with terrorist groups responsible for promoting extremism, the Interior Ministry announced in a press release.

"The detainees showed a high level of radicalization and acted as important informative promoters, spreading the doctrine of the jihadist groups Daesh* and Al Qaeda*," the document reads.

According to the statement, the two men, aged 55 and 58, were detained in Valencia and Alicante provinces.

The police stated that both men were members of special groups in messaging services which had been used to spread propaganda. One of the detainees was a high-ranking operative within Daesh's information dissemination network.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) and al-Qaeda are terrorist groups banned in Russia and several other countries.