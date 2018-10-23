Register
23 October 2018
    A Saudi official opens the door of the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul on October 8, 2018 in Istanbul during a demonstration for missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

    UK Doubts Journalist Khashoggi Died in Fight in Saudi Consulate

    LONDON (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom does not believe Saudi Arabia's claims that Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi died in a fight in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, and it will choose the measures it will take against Saudi Arabia when full information on the matter is revealed, UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said on Monday.

    Khashoggi, The Washington Post newspaper columnist known for his criticism of Saudi policies, was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2. On October 19, Saudi Arabia, which has initially denied any involvement, admitted that the journalist had been killed in a fight inside the consulate. Riyadh also said that 18 people had been arrested over their involvement in the incident.

    "But whilst we will be thoughtful and considered in our response, I have also been clear that if the appalling stories we are reading turn out to be true, they are fundamentally incompatible with our values and we will act accordingly," Hunt told lawmakers at the UK parliament's House of Commons, as quoted in the Foreign Ministry's statement.

    Then British Foreign Minister and leading Brexit supporter Boris Johnson gives a joint press conference with Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (not in picture) following talks in Budapest on March 2, 2018.
    © AFP 2018 / Attila Kisbendek
    Russian Embassy Points to UK Double Standards in Khashoggi Case After Johnson's Publication
    He added that the Saudi government's claims that Khashoggi died in a fight did not "amount to a credible explanation."

    "But on top of our concerns about the appalling brutality involved lie two other points. Firstly, Mr Khashoggi’s horrific treatment was inflicted by people who work for a government with whom we have close relations. And secondly, as well as being a critic of the Saudi government, he was also a journalist… Because in this country we believe in freedom of expression and a free media, the protection of journalists who are simply doing their jobs is of paramount concern," Hunt added.

    On Sunday, Hunt and his German and French counterparts issued a joint statement, demanding for more details on Khashoggi's death.

