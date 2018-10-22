Car Accident in Northern Greece Leaves 13 People Injured – Reports

According to the AMNA news agency, the accident happened on the Kavala-Saloniki roadway on Sunday. A driver of a car, which was transporting 12 migrants, lost control over the vehicle, which overturned and caught fire.
Most of the injured migrants are reportedly citizens of Somalia and Pakistan.
Shortly before the accident, the driver has not stopped the vehicle after the relevant demand of the migration department’s employees.
The European Union has been experiencing a large-scale migration crisis since 2015 due to the influx of thousands of migrants and refugees fleeing crises in their home countries in the Middle East and North Africa.
All comments
Show new comments (0)