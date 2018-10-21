Germany Coordinates Actions With EU, G7 on Case of Saudi Reporter Khashoggi

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Sunday that EU and G7 allies were in close contact over the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, as he pushed the kingdom for answers.

"In Khashoggi’s case, it’s the job of Saudi Arabia to give a credible explanation. We will look at it closely. We are coordinating actions with France and the UK, the EU and G7 nations," the minister tweeted.

READ MORE: Germany Rethinks Weapons Sales to Saudi Arabia Over Jamal Khashoggi's Death

© AFP 2018 / Thierry Charlier EU Insists on Investigation Into Khashoggi's Death Says EU Foreign Policy Chief

The German diplomat called on the international community to provide a unified response after Saudi Arabia confirmed on Friday that the known Saudi journalist died inside the consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

Saudi Arabia said the Washington Post columnist was killed in a fight with people who came to rendition him. France and Germany called the Saudi explanation concerning his death inadequate, while the United Kingdom said it was considering the next steps.