Germany Coordinates Actions With EU, G7 on Case of Saudi Reporter Khashoggi

"In Khashoggi’s case, it’s the job of Saudi Arabia to give a credible explanation. We will look at it closely. We are coordinating actions with France and the UK, the EU and G7 nations," the minister tweeted.
READ MORE: Germany Rethinks Weapons Sales to Saudi Arabia Over Jamal Khashoggi's Death
Saudi Arabia said the Washington Post columnist was killed in a fight with people who came to rendition him. France and Germany called the Saudi explanation concerning his death inadequate, while the United Kingdom said it was considering the next steps.
All comments
Show new comments (0)