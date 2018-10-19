Macedonian Parliament Passes Constitutional Amendments to Change Country's Name

The website of the Macedonian Parliament released an announcement that it had passed the constitutional amendments to change the country's name.
A total of 80 lawmakers out of 120 voted in favor of the name change securing the majority required to pass the bill.
The new name will allow the Balkan state to join NATO and the European Union, the process that Greece has been blocking over fears that the former Yugoslav republic might try to claim its region under the same name.
