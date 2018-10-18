German Security Forces Foil Daesh Plot to Attack Music Festival - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The German security forces have thwarted a massive terror attack plotted by members of the Daesh terror group, with a music festival among the targets, The Presse Portal news outlet reported.

The Presse Portal news outlet specified that the central role in the attack was planned for Oguz G. and Marcia M., a German couple who lived in Syria and recruited German women to join the organization and marry Daesh* members so that they could legally come to Europe. One of such women was reportedly an undercover agent, who helped gain information on the preparation of the attacks.

© AFP 2018 / JOHN MACDOUGALL Russian Citizen Detained in Berlin on Suspicion of Plotting Terror Attack - German Prosecutor General's Office

In 2016, Daesh was planning to send three groups of prospective perpetrators from Syria to Germany to carry out terror attacks, with one of the potential locations being a musical festival, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper said.

The mastermind of the attacks was a senior Daesh member, identified as Thomas C., a Swiss national killed earlier in Syria, the daily added.

In September, the German Prosecutor General's Office informed about the arrest of Sarah O., 20, who has German and Algerian citizenship, in Duesseldorf, and was suspected of being a member of the Daesh terror group.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia