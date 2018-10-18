Register
09:55 GMT +318 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    British Prime Minister Theresa May, center, attends a breakfast meeting at an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, March 23, 2018

    Theresa May Abruptly Leaves EU Summit Without Saying a Word to Press

    © AP Photo / Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    While Britain and the EU say they want to reach a deal, preparations are taking place for what happens if they cannot agree by the time the UK leaves the EU on March 29, 2019.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May left the Brexit talks in Brussels without saying a word to the press.

    The first part of the European Council’s meeting in Brussels on Wednesday focused on issues pertaining to Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union. Briefing the media ahead of the meeting, most of the participating European leaders were cautious about the prospects of a quick agreement.

    Brexit
    CC0
    UK PM May Has Until Oct. 17 to Secure Brexit Plan Amid Deadlock in EU Talks
    After the meeting Theresa May, accompanied by members of her negotiating team, quickly left the European Council’s headquarters through the front door and, without saying a single word to reporters, departed in a motorcade provided by the meeting’s hosts.

    EU: May Offers 'Nothing New' to Negotiations

    Briefing reporters ahead of Wednesday’s session, Theresa May said she was optimistic about the chances of achieving a divorce agreement with the EU, including on the thorny issue of the N. Irish border.

    She added that she hoped to convince her counterparts to back her Brexit plan and that "considerable progress" had been made in recent weeks.

    Speaking after the meeting, Antonio Tajani, president of the European Parliament, said that the British PM had offered "nothing new" in terms of substance.

    "There was a message of goodwill and readiness to reach an agreement, but I didn't perceive anything substantially new in terms of content," Tajani added.

    Earlier, Theresa May and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn clashed over Brexit with the prime minister rejecting his claim that her planned long-term relationship with the EU, known as the Chequers plan, was "dead."

    Germany, France Bracing for No-Deal Brexit

    Meanwhile, Germany and France are stepping up their preparations for a no-deal Brexit even though both publicly insist an agreement with the UK over the terms of its departure from the EU can still be achieved.

    READ MORE: UK, EU Make Progress in 'Key Areas' of Brexit Talks — Brexit Ministry Statement

    Angela Merkel revealed for the first time on Wednesday that Germany was drawing up contingency plans, saying the government had started making “suitable preparations” for the possibility of Britain leaving with no accord.

    France, for its part, has published a draft bill that would allow the government to introduce new legal measures to avoid or mitigate the consequences of a hard Brexit by emergency decree, as opposed to a parliamentary vote, within 12 months of the law being passed.

    Related:

    UK Businesses Want Gov't to Prioritize Access for EU Citizens in Brexit Talks
    German Foreign Minister, EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Hold Presser After Talks
    UK PM May Has Until Oct. 17 to Secure Brexit Plan Amid Deadlock in EU Talks
    Tags:
    abrupt departure, "nothing new", Brexit talks, European Council, EU, Antonio Tajani, Theresa May, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Next Stop, Wonder: Most Astonishing Train Routes of the World
    Next Stop, Wonder: Most Astonishing Train Routes in the World
    Deficit Don
    Deficit Don
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse