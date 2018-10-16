Macron Rules Out Any Policy Changes Despite Reshuffle in French Cabinet

PARIS (Sputnik) - There will be no changes in the policies of the French government despite its reshuffle, and the deep reforms in various fields will continue, French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Macron reshuffled the government, replacing four ministers. Christophe Castaner, who served as the secretary of state for relations with parliament, took the post of interior minister, replacing Gerard Collomb, who retired at his own request. In addition, new ministers of culture, agriculture and territorial cohesion have been appointed.

© REUTERS / Caitlin Ochs Key French Legislator Predicts 'Political Agony' for Macron

"Today there is no turn, no change in policy. On the contrary, you can be sure that the intention to act has not lost its intensity, and this intention is even stronger today," Macron said in an address to the French people.

For 17 months, the government has been making important decisions that lead to profound changes concerning education, business many other areas, he said, promising that the changes would continue in the coming months.