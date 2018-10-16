'No Grounds for Optimism' on Brexit Ahead of European Council - Tusk

"Unfortunately, the report on the state of the negotiations that I got from Michel Barnier today as well as yesterday's debate in the [UK] House of Commons give me no grounds for optimism before tomorrow's European Council on Brexit. And I see it, the only source of hope for a deal, for now, is the goodwill and determination on both sides," Donald Tusk said at the press conference at the Tripartite Social Summit.
READ MORE: UK PM May Has Until Oct. 17 to Secure Brexit Plan Amid Deadlock in EU Talks
The president of the European Council added that he was going to ask UK Prime Minister Theresa May if she had any "concrete proposals on how to break the impasse."
The statements of the president of the European Council come following Theresa May's announcement on Monday that the two sides had made a significant progress, but some issues, including the Northern Ireland border, still remained unresolved.
On Wednesday, EU leaders will meet in Brussels to discuss the state of the talks on the Brexit deal.
All comments
Show new comments (0)