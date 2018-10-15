Train Accident in Germany Leaves 12 Injured - Police

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A collision of a regional train and a truck in the German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg left 12 people injured, the local police said on Monday.

"A train collided with a truck at about 7:45 (local time, 5:45 GMT) at the grade crossing near Sipplingen on the Lake Constance Belt Railway. According to the existing data, 12 people were lightly injured in the collision," the police of the city of Konstanz said on Twitter.

🚨 Au moins 11 blessés légers dans la collision d'un train et d'un semi-remorque à #Sipplingen, dans le sud de l'#Allemagne. pic.twitter.com/TLqMiVY1NK — deSperate (@TBMJ2_) October 15, 2018

​The railway stretch has been closed, the police added.

Firefighters are working to evacuate passengers from the train to the nearest train station.