6 Reportedly Killed, 2 Missing as Heavy Rainfalls Hit France (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Heavy rains hitting the southern French department of Aude have killed one person, while two others have gone missing, French TV channel CNews reported on Monday, citing the prefect of the department.

The French meteorological office Meteo France announced the red alert level in Aude, which is the highest alert level, over exceptional rainfalls in the department.

At least six people died after heavy storms swamped parts of southwestern France, according to reports.

​Earlier on Monday, Aude's prefecture said that heavy rains and thunderstorms continued in the department, with the rainfall reaching over 180 millimeters.

​​School transport movement has been suspended in Aude's city of Carcassonne over the weather conditions.