6 Reportedly Killed, 2 Missing as Heavy Rainfalls Hit France (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

The French meteorological office Meteo France announced the red alert level in Aude, which is the highest alert level, over exceptional rainfalls in the department.
At least six people died after heavy storms swamped parts of southwestern France, according to reports.
Le pont dans le village de Villegaheinc dans l’Aude #Inondation #aude @BFMTV @LCI @CNEWS pic.twitter.com/rNJNeqQJn4— Lloris Anthony (@antho11600) October 15, 2018
Earlier on Monday, Aude's prefecture said that heavy rains and thunderstorms continued in the department, with the rainfall reaching over 180 millimeters.
#Inondation en cours dans plusieurs communes de l’#Aude comme ici à #Trebes.— VISOV | #MSGU (@VISOV1) October 15, 2018
Ne vous déplacez surtout pas‼️‼️
Le niveau d’eau continue de monter, il est important de rester sur les points hauts ou étages.
🚨 N’hésitez pas à identifier @VISOV1 pour nous informer.
Courage 👊 pic.twitter.com/I31su9VFWz
School transport movement has been suspended in Aude's city of Carcassonne over the weather conditions.
Abritez-vous, réfugiez vous sur les étages, ne sortez pas. Signalez votre présence au 18/112. #Aude #Inondation #Catastrophe #VigilanceRouge pic.twitter.com/RePSyMzdbF— Loïc Spadafora (@loicspadafora) October 15, 2018
