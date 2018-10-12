Russia's UK Envoy: We Don't Accept Russian Military Intel Tried to Kill Skripal

Recently, the UK Foreign Office accused the Russian military intelligence service of plotting cyberattacks against Britain and vowed to "expose and respond" to these alleged actions, while Moscow denied the claims, urging London to present evidence on the matter.

Addressing bilateral relations between London and Moscow, Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Alexander Yakovenko has stressed that governmental contacts between the two countries are currently "frozen," adding that the British government was conducting an aggressive anti-Russian campaign.

© AP Photo / The Skripal Case: Fifteen Facts and Some Logical Conclusions

When asked if Moscow accepted the British accusations that the alleged poisoning attack on Sergei and Yulia Skripal was "attempted murder" by Russian military intelligence agents, he said no, having cited three reasons why. The first reason, he said, was that Moscow never saw the evidence; the second reason — the investigation was not transparent.

And the third reason, Yakovenko strssed, is that Russia doesn't have access to any documents related to the investigation; the British government refused to accept Moscow's assistance in the legal sphere.

"Once Russia was blamed publicly on behalf of the country…you have to present the evidence publicly. […] Otherwise, we make a conclusion that everything was staged," he said, adding that the British government was violating international law.

Responding to another question whether the purported suspects in the Skripal case, Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, were GRU operatives, Yakovenko said that there was no "official application" from the UK government to investigate them, and that Moscow had an official statement from those men.

Yakovenko flatly rejected the British allegations that Russia had hacked a number of international organizations across the globe as "anti-Russia campaign."

Follow Sputnik feed to find out more.

&lt;br&gt;

Relations between Moscow and London began to deteriorate in March, when the United Kingdom claimed that Russia had organized the poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury. Moscow has denied the allegations, stressing that London has not provided evidence to substantiate its claims.