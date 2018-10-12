French FM Summons Venezuelan Envoy Over Death of Opposition Activist

"The Venezuelan ambassador to France was summoned today to the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs after the suspicious death of municipal councilor Fernando Alban during his detention on October 8," the ministry’s statement read.
Paris reiterated calls on Caracas to respect human rights and release all political prisoners.
On Friday, Alban was taken into custody by the Venezuelan security services upon his arrival to Caracas from New York on charges of plotting the assassination of Maduro. On Monday, the Venezuelan authorities said that the arrested politician committed suicide, which was refuted by Venezuelan opposition politicians.
According to the Venezuelan authorities, Maduro faced a failed assassination attempt with use of explosive-carrying drones during his address at a military parade in Caracas on August 4. The president accused opposition forces and Colombia of having organized the attack on him, adding that some of the assassination perpetrators resided in the United States. Both Bogota and Washington denied any involvement in the incident.
