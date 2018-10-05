EU Council to Adopt New Sanctions Regime on Chemical Weapons on October 15

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - EU foreign ministers will approve at a meeting on October 15 a new mechanism for imposing sanctions in connection with the proliferation and use of chemical weapons, according to the event's agenda released on Friday.

"The Council is expected to adopt a number of decisions and conclusions without debate, including the adoption of a new sanctions regime on chemical weapons," the agenda of the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council on October 15 says.

The EU authorities earlier said that they plan to quickly develop measures to maintain international standards through the "sanctions regime" related to chemical weapons in the framework of the development of measures in the field of security following the incident in the UK town of Salisbury.

