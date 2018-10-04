BAE Systems Unveils Enhanced ‘Night-Fighting’ Battle Tank for UK Army

"The upgraded tank — dubbed ‘Black Night’ due to its enhanced night-fighting ability — would bring for the first time to Challenger 2 two independent night vision systems, allowing the gunner to focus on one target while the commander identifies other targets simultaneously," the release said.
READ MORE: Pentagon Agency Contract Seeks to Automate Cyber Defense Tools — BAE Systems
"We have chosen the best defense companies from around the world to collaborate with also, including names from Canada, France and Germany who bring unique skills and proven technology," BAE Project Leader Simon Jackson said in the release.
The Challenger 2 is an advanced main battle tank built by BAE Systems Land Systems in service with the UK Army. It entered service in 1998 and 386 tanks were delivered.
All comments
Show new comments (0)