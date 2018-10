Toxic gas in the Brussels' underground has caused at least 15 people to be admitted to a hospital, Belgian transport company STIB told Sputnik.

According to a source at STIB, the problem has now been resolved.

"The product that was used by the builders gave off a strong smell. As a result, 15 people were hospitalized, two metro stations were temporarily closed," the source said.

The company representative didn't specify, however, what kind of toxic substance, used by the builders during the construction works in the ares, caused the incident.