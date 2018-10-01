Register
15:28 GMT +301 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Members of a ultra-right-wing movement called 'Catalan Identitarian Movement' walk guarded by the police during celebrations of the Catalonia's regional holiday known as La Diada in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018

    No One is Above the Law: MP Offers Up Recipe to End Catalan Crisis

    © AP Photo / Santi Palacios
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Exactly a year ago about 90 percent of voters supported Catalonia's secession from Spain in a regional referendum. However, the vote failed to form an independent state with several pro-independence Catalan politicians jailed and currently in pre-trial detention.

    Rebuilding the political, social and emotional bridges blown up by the pro-independence process in Catalonia and seeking mutually acceptable solutions to the conflict is the only way to end the crisis in Spain’s troubled northeastern province, a Citizens Party MP Sonia Sierra told Sputnik.

    Catalan separatist protesters block the tracks of high speed train as they mark the first anniversary of Catalonia's banned independence referendum in Girona, Spain, October 1, 2018
    © REUTERS / Jon Nazca
    Pro-Independence Demonstrators in Catalonia Block Roads, Railway Line (PHOTOS)
    Sonia Sierra believes that if local pro-independence politicians admit the failure of the separation process and that they cannot ignore the country’s laws; this could be a way to end the crisis that put the peaceful coexistence of Catalonia on the line.

    Caught in the maelstrom of last year’s separatist rebellion in Catalonia, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy stepped down handing power over to Socialist Pedro Sanchez who has recently been sending reconciliatory signals to the provincial leadership.

    "Sanchez offered privileges to politicians. We believe that politicians do not need privileges and that they should be like all citizens. No politician, who bends the law, should be allowed to get away with it. We believe no one is above the law and, of course, we want to put an end to any privileges for politicians. There should be no privileges for corrupt politicians and those who pose a threat to democracy,” Sonia Sierra emphasized.

    However, some experts note that neither Mariano Rajoy nor socialist Pedro Sanchez have been able to find a way out of the Catalan crisis.

    According to Sierra, all attempts by the People's Party (Partido Popular) and the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) to solve this problem have been “catastrophic."

    Sonia Sierra said that both parties “were trying to negotiate with nationalists in exchange for privileges: ‘you vote for my proposals in the national parliament, and I let you do whatever you please in Catalonia.’”

    “This is why we ended up in a situation we always warned about,” Sierra added.

    She noted that the Citizens’ Party she belongs to “was born exactly because we need an alternative that is not nationalistic and doesn’t turn a blind eye to the illegal actions they engage in.”

    Sierra believes that next year’s municipal elections could become a turning point because municipalities are directly responsible to the citizens “they meet in the street every day.”

    “We’ll be putting forward our best candidates. Here in Barcelona we support [former French PM) Manuel Valls. He is promoting the idea of the United States of Europe. Born in Barcelona and having spent years building a political career in France, he could now become the mayor of Barcelona,” Sonia Sierra said.

    In the October 1, 2017 independence referendum, about 90 percent of voters supported Catalonia's secession from Spain.

    On October 27, 2017, the Catalan government proclaimed the region's independence.

    READ MORE: Catalonia Independence Supporters Try to Adapt to New Reality — Politician

    However, the Spanish government refused to accept the results of the plebiscite and imposed direct rule over Catalonia, dissolving the regional legislature, stripping the local government of power and issuing arrest warrants for Catalan politicians.

    Related:

    Chances of a New Vote in Catalonia Are Zero – Scholar
    Lavrov Trolls Spain at UN, Says Russia 'Busy Meddling in Catalonia's Elections'
    Tags:
    municipal elections, conflict, independence supporters, referendum, Spain's Citizens party, Manuel Valls, Pedro Sanchez, Mariano Rajoy, Sonia Sierra, Spain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Code Red: Breathtaking Views of Autumn in Russia
    Code Red: Breathtaking Views of Autumn in Russia
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse