Greece Sees Results of Macedonian Referendum as Controversial But Respects Them

ATHENS (Sputnik) - Athens respects the results of Macedonia’s referendum on name change but considers them controversial, the Greek Foreign Ministry said on Saturday, reiterating its commitment to the Prespa deal.

According to the latest data, after the data from 53.74 percent of the polling stations have been processed, the turnout amounted to 34.9 percent of voters, with 90.83 percent in favor of renaming.

“The results of the referendum in the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, which are consultative and not part of the binding terms of the Prespa agreement, are controversial. The "Yes" [vote] has a significant lead but without the required turnout. A large part of the society of the neighboring country has supported the agreement. But a considerable part of it treated it with skepticism. Greece respects the decision of citizens of the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia,” the ministry said.

The ministry added that it was closely watching the situation in Macedonia and reiterated its commitment to the Prespa deal on the latter’s renaming.