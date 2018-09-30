Register
22:59 GMT +330 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    This picture taken on September 30, 2018, shows an empty polling station in the village of Dabilje, during a referendum on whether to change the country's name to Republic of Northern Macedonia.

    Macedonia Referendum Preliminary Result: Renaming Supported By 90.83% of Voters

    © AFP 2018 / DIMITAR DILKOFF
    Europe
    Get short URL
    104

    The announcement by State Election Commission comes after counting data from half of polling stations.

    State Election Commission of Macedonia announced that, after counting data from 54 percent of polling stations, almost 91 per cent of voters supported the renaming of the country.

    Macedonia protest
    © AP Photo /
    Macedonian Citizen Attacks Police Officers During Name Deal Referendum – Interior Ministry
    However, the referendum results might be invalidated because of low turnout. Half an hour before polling stations closed, only 35 percent of voters have cast their ballot, according to Irish Times. This is far from required 50 percent threshold for the referendum to be valid.

    "The turnout amounted to 34.9 percent of voters. After processing the data from 53.74 percent of the polling stations, [we saw that] 90.83 percent voted in favor [of renaming] and 6.17 percent voted against," the commission said.

    Weak turnout could make it harder for Prime Minister Zoran Zaev to muster enough support in parliament for constitutional amendments needed to finalize the deal, ABC News says. If the amendments fail to receive the support of two-thirds majority required for passage, Zaev said he would immediately call an early election.

    According to Macedonian Constitution, a binding referendum requires a minimum of 50% turnout; however, Zaev's government claims the referendum was a consultative move. Therefore, the government might call the referendum a fair reflection of public opinion regardless of the turnout.

    Related:

    Leaders of Macedonia's Largest Opposition Party Refuse to Vote in Referendum
    NATO Pressure, Opposition Boycott: What's at Stake in Macedonia Name Change Vote
    Albanian Prime Minister Urges Macedonia's Albanians to Support Renaming Deal
    History of Macedonia Naming Dispute
    National Referendum on Macedonia Name Change to Be Held on Sunday
    EU Commission: Macedonia's Name Vote Should Be Free From Foreign Influence
    WWYD? Macedonia Motorists Caught in Traffic Jam
    Mattis to Fly to Skopje to Show US Support for Macedonia Joining NATO - Pentagon
    Tags:
    renaming, Constitution, referendum, Zoran Zaev, Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Code Red: Breathtaking Views of Autumn in Russia
    Code Red: Breathtaking Views of Autumn in Russia
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse