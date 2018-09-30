Register
19:08 GMT +330 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Migrant children

    France's Automatic Asylum Policy for Child Migrants Raising Costly Dilemma

    © Photo : Kai Pfaffenbach
    Europe
    Get short URL
    102

    France's population of newly-arrived child migrants has skyrocketed in recent years, rising from 4,000 in 2010 to up to as much as 25,000 by the end of this year. Each child costs the French state between 40,000 and 50,000 euros annually, and they are actively used by their immigrant parents as means to establish a foothold in France.

    As reported by Le Figaro, the influx of unaccompanied foreign minors has gained a well-established pattern, with human smugglers transporting these children to Europe's borders, where humanitarian organizations care for them before handing them off to states. At the local level, the new arrivals have caused a serious strain on resources, with the state required to provide them with shelter, food, education, and other services.

    In 2010, the newspaper reported, there were some 4,000 cases of unaccompanied foreign minors in France. By 2017, the number of arrivals grew to 15,000. This year, French officials are expecting as many as 25,000, requiring some 800 million euros more in state spending.

    Children are considered perfect clients for traffickers, given that they are automatically granted asylum. Moreover, according to French law, once they arrive in the country, they can invite their parents. This in turn provides an incentive for parents to push their children to make the perilous journey across the Mediterranean, where over 3,100 migrants died in 2017.

    Aquarius migrant rescue vessel with reportedly 141 people on board
    © Sputnik / Alejandro Martinez Velez
    ‘For the Moment It's No’: France's Finance Minister Says Aquarius Migrant Ship Can Not Dock in Marseille
    In some cases, the issue of who is really a child also becomes a problem, with young men without identification and with the biological features of men in their twenties claiming to be between 15 and 18 also treated as minors.

    Ultimately, Le Figaro suggested child migrants pose a particularly acute moral problem, serving as a real jackpot for traffickers, an expensive burden for the state, and a problem for their home countries, who are left without a future generation.

    France has been among the countries hit hardest by the surge in illegal immigration facing Europe over the last half-decade, with over 323,900 asylum applications registered between 2014 and 2017. Over 1.8 million people arrived in Europe from the Middle East and Africa over the same period, creating social and economic tensions with local populations, as well conflicts between EU members, with the countries of Central and Eastern Europe refusing to accept migrant quotas.

    Related:

    Turkey & Germany Are Dependent on Each Other on Economic, Migrant Issues - Prof
    Moroccan Royal Navy Opens Fire on Migrant Ship: 1 Dead, 3 Injured - Reports
    Danish Former Party Leader to Appeal Prison Sentence Over 'Anti-Migrant' Spray
    Hell on Earth: Small Greek Island Becomes Microcosm of Europe's Migrant Crisis
    France's Finance Minister Says Aquarius Migrant Ship Can Not Dock in Marseille
    Tags:
    asylum, migrant crisis, migrant, Europe, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Code Red: Breathtaking Views of Autumn in Russia
    Code Red: Breathtaking Views of Autumn in Russia
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse