Serbian Army Put on High Alert Over Pristina's Actions - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Saturday ordered the country's army to be on high alert after the special forces of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo were deployed in the vicinity of Lake Gazivoda near Belgrade-controlled Gazivoda hydroelectric power station, the Tanjug news agency reported.

The relevant order has been given to the chief of the General Staff of the Serbian Armed Forces, the outlet said, citing the Serbian presidential administration.

READ MORE: Kosovo to Israel: Recognize Us, Get Another Embassy in Jerusalem

About 60 members of the Kosovo special forces are currently present in the area, with some of them having entered the Center for Ecology and Development of Sports near the Gazivoda Lake in Kosovo's north.

In 2008, Kosovo's ethnic Albanian leadership unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia, which has never recognized the move. The self-proclaimed republic currently possesses recognition from more than 100 countries.