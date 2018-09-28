Over 50% of Brits Back Remain Amid Growing Chances of 2nd Referendum - Poll

"At present 52% of Brits currently want to remain in the European Union, with 48% backing Leave," the research agency said in a statement.
John Curtice, the senior research fellow at NatGen, noted that despite the increasing likelihood of the second Brexit referendum, it was still unclear if those willing to remain in the European Union would gain the majority in the vote.
"True, Remain enjoys a lead in the polls. But that lead remains a narrow one, and there is little sign of it growing. Moreover, it rests quite heavily on the preferences of those who did not vote two years ago, and who by two to one now say they would back Remain," Curtice added.
The possibility of the second Brexit referendum has repeatedly been voiced by the UK opposition Labour Party, which has been one of the critics of Prime Minister Theresa May’s withdrawal plan. In the recent case on Tuesday, the Labour said it would raise the issue of the second vote in the parliament if the lawmakers fail to adopt the Brexit agreement which is expected to be reached by the United Kingdom and the European Union.
In 2016, 51.89 percent of UK nationals supported leaving the bloc, while 48.11 percent voted to remain in the European Union.
