Ukraine's Economy May Lose Up to 3% GDP Due to Nord Stream 2 - Finance Ministry

"The implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project may lead to losses of about 2.5-3-percent of GDP due to a decrease in the export of services," the Ukrainian Finance Ministry said.
The ministry also believes that the implementation of the project will strengthen the role of Germany as a "gas hub" for consumers in Western and Central Europe.
READ MORE: Nord Stream 2 Operator Laid Over 18 Miles of Pipes in German Waters — Spokesman
The project has been welcomed by some countries in Europe, such as Germany and Austria, and opposed by others, including Ukraine, which may suffer transit revenue drops if Nord Stream 2 becomes operational.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in May that Russia will not halt the transit of gas through Ukraine if this remains cost-effective.
All comments
Show new comments (0)