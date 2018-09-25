Bad Deal or No Deal Brexit: Talks Are Going Badly - Labour Party's Spokesman

The UK's opposition Labour Party hopes to stage a second referendum, the party's Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer has stated, which would allow voters to voice their desire to remain in the EU, but would be worded differently from the initial Brexit poll.

"The question that would be asked was left open because we don't yet know the circumstance we're going to find ourselves in. There was no intention, nor did the motion rule out the option of remain. The meeting on Sunday was very clear that the question would be wide enough to encompass the option of remain," Starmer told BBC television.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has reacted to Labour's approach on Twitter, calling it "Britain back to square one — betraying all those who voted in the 2016 EU referendum."

Jeremy Corbyn couldn’t rule out a second referendum and today Labour have decided to keep the door open to holding another vote.



This approach would take Britain back to square one – betraying all those who voted in the 2016 EU referendum. #Lab2018 pic.twitter.com/tgQGBEYYlB — Theresa May (@theresa_may) 24 сентября 2018 г.

The Labour Party has never formally renounced the possibility of a so-called popular vote on Brexit, but both Jeremy Corbyn and his deputy, Tom Watson, have stated they would prefer it to be decided by a general election.

Meanwhile, May is going to hold negotiations with US President Donald Trump on Brexit and the post-Brexit bilateral trade on Wednesday on the sidelines of the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), according to local media.

