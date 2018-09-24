Moscow Summons Norwegian Ambassador Over Arrest of Russian Nationalin Oslo

"It is unclear why the very fact of the presence of a Russian representative at the seminar led to such a provocation. It seems that the wave of the 'spy-mania' against Russia, including imposed from the outside, assumes revolting shapes in Norway," the ministry said in a statement.
Bochkarev, a staff employee of the Russian upper house of parliament, was detained at the Gardermoen airport outside the capital, Oslo, on September 21 following his participation in an IT conference in Norway's parliament, arranged by the European Centre for Parliamentary Research and Documentation (ECPRD).
