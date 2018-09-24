Russian Citizen Detained in Finland as Part of Money Laundering Probe – Embassy

HELSINKI (Sputnik) - A Russian citizen has been detained in Finland as part of an investigation into a money laundering case, the Russian Embassy in Finland told Sputnik.

"The Consular Department of the Russian Embassy in Finland has been duly notified by the Finnish police of the detention of a Russian citizen, whose data is not disclosed in the interests of the investigation, within the framework of this case. We remain in touch with the police. The detained Russian citizen has the opportunity to contact us. If necessary, we will provide consular assistance," the press attache said.

On Saturday, media reported, citing Finland’s National Bureau of Investigation, that two suspects had been detained within the framework of the investigation into activities of a foreign-owned company suspected of money laundering.

As the newspaper Helsingin Sanomat reported previously , the investigation involves the company Airiston Helmi Oy, which includes several Russian citizens among its founders; the activities of the company, according to the register of Finnish companies, is related to property management.

According to the YLE state television and radio company, Airiston Helmi Oy was founded in the autumn of 2007. A man of Russian origin was registered at the time as chairman of the board and has remained in this position ever since. According to the Finnish register of commercial companies, the man has Maltese citizenship; YLE notes that "citizenship in the Mediterranean EU country is frequently used as a shield for tax planning and tax avoidance."