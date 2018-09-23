UK Police Arrest Man Carrying Taser Near Buckingham Palace

The man remains in custody at a central London police station at this stage, the Metropolitan police press release read.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm, namely a Taser, outside the Buckingham Palace. Police were called at 12:47 local time on Sunday to the visitors' entrance after the man was detained by security staff.

Man in custody for possession of Taser after being arrested at #Buckingham Palace visitor entrance — not terrorist-related https://t.co/djtqWuDAIQ pic.twitter.com/lNkOB1NVns — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) September 23, 2018

​The man was taken into custody at a central London police station and remains there, according to the police report.

There's no comment from Buckingham Palace so far.

The Royal family is currently elsewhere.

While owning a taser is legal for personal self-defense in the US, the stun guns, which are capable of discharging an electrical current, are classified as prohibited firearms in the UK.