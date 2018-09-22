Register
05:49 GMT +322 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    GCHQ Building at Cheltenham, Gloucestershire is on of the intelligence agencies using old laws to spy on people.

    British Spies Hacked Belgian Telecom Firm on UK Government Orders - Reports

    CC BY 2.0 / Defence Images / GCHQ Building at Cheltenham, Gloucestershire
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Belgian prosecutors' report supported previous claims made by Edward Snowden that British GCHQ had been intercepting communications at NATO HQ and key European institutions for at least two years.

    The operation had a codename “Operation Socialist” and was conducted by the British intelligence service GCHQ, the Guardian reported. Belgian Justice minister, Koen Geens, has confirmed that he received the report from the prosecutors and would discuss it with country’s national security council, led by Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel.

    READ MORE: Sorry! White House Reportedly Apologizes to UK Over Claims GCHQ Bugged Trump

    According to the federal prosecutors, the interception of Belgacom, country’s biggest telecommunications operator, had been conducted since at least 2011 and was closed in a matter of minutes of being exposed in August 2013. The slides with the evidence of GCHQ operations were leaked by the CIA whistleblower Edward Snowden, who exposed such targets of hacking as NATO headquarters in Brussels, European Commission, European Parliament, and the European Council five years ago. Elio di Rupo, the Belgian prime minister in 2013, promised to take “the appropriate steps” if the “high-level involvement” of a foreign country was confirmed.

    The British spies allegedly targeted the computers of Belgacom employees working in security and maintenance by using faked LinkedIn messages. The espionage was focused mostly on the company’s subsidiary unit, Belgacom International Carrier Services, which operates phone and data traffic in Africa and the Middle East. It was also reported to seek targeted communications between roaming smartphones.

    European Court of Human Rights, Strasbourg
    © Flickr/ barnyz
    Big Win: Britain's GCHQ Spygrid Violates Right to Privacy, ECHR Rules
    The unpublished report is said to document this matter as the first example of an EU member state into the critical infrastructure of another and the union. It also indicated that the espionage activities of this scale must have been authorized at the highest level of British government, though stating that there isn’t enough evidence to prosecute any particular individual.

    A spokesperson for the federal prosecutor confirmed that the report exists, yet declined to comment on the matter, saying that the situation is “too delicate right now”. GCHQ has also declined to comment.

    Earlier this month European court of human rights ruled that the methods used by GCHQ to bulk interceptions of online communications violated privacy, granted under the article 8 of the European convention on human rights, saying that the safeguards for such interceptions were “insufficient” with an inadequate selection of “related communications data”.

    Related:

    Big Win: Britain's GCHQ Spygrid Violates Right to Privacy, ECHR Rules
    UK Foreign Secretaries Illicitly Allowed GCHQ to Gather Consumer Data - Watchdog
    Blacklisting 101: Ex-Carillion Workers on GCHQ Contract Sue Over Redundancy Pay
    Be Nice or Be Bombed? GCHQ Chief Offers Coded Warning to Brussels Over Brexit
    Tags:
    whistleblower, report, hacking, British Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), GCHQ, European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), Koen Geens, Edward Snowden, United Kingdom, Belgium
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Vladimir Putin Trying Out Kalashnikov Concern's New Semi-Automatic Sniper Rifle
    This Week in Pictures: September 15 - 21
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse