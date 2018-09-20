UK, French Jets Race to North Sea Over Fears Russian Aircraft Crossed UK Border

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK and French jets have been rushed to the North Sea over fears that the Russian aircraft have entered the UK airspace, Sky News reported Thursday. The Russian side hasn't commented on the information yet.

The Sky news broadcaster reported citing a UK source that a Royal Air Force (RAF) fighter jet and a supporting Airbus Voyager tanker plane were sent out from near Newcastle just before 3 p.m. local time (14:00 GMT).

READ MORE: MiG-31 Fighter Jet Crashes in Nizhny Novgorod Region

The media added that a French fighter jet with a supporting tanker plane was also sent to help. The RAF refused to comment on the reports.

The Russian side, in its turn, has not commented on the information yet.