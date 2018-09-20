UK, French Jets Race to North Sea Over Fears Russian Aircraft Crossed UK Border

The Sky news broadcaster reported citing a UK source that a Royal Air Force (RAF) fighter jet and a supporting Airbus Voyager tanker plane were sent out from near Newcastle just before 3 p.m. local time (14:00 GMT).
The media added that a French fighter jet with a supporting tanker plane was also sent to help. The RAF refused to comment on the reports.
The Russian side, in its turn, has not commented on the information yet.
