Register
13:58 GMT +320 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Tourists stroll in downtown Venice, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. Since 1951, Venice's population has steadily shrunk from 175,000 to some 55,000. Several factors are blamed, including high prices driven by a boom in tourism, the logistics of supplying a carless city, and the erosion of canal-side apartment buildings by lapping waters

    Forced Stance: Venice to Ban Sitting on the Ground Amid Tourist Crackdown

    © AP Photo / Luca Bruno
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 20

    The Italian city of Venice, famous for its canals, has witnessed a deluge of tourists in recent years, who far outnumber the resident population and put a strain on the city's limited infrastructure.

    Authorities in Venice, a city in northeastern Italy which is known throughout the world for its canals, carnival and architectural heritage, are considering banning people from sitting and lying on the ground as part of crackdown on what some officials describe as "boorish" tourists, The Guardian reports.

    The proposal has been brought forward by Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro and would enforce bans ranging between 50 and 500 euros if implemented. The city council is scheduled to vote on the proposal in October. The authorities are also considering banning music on boats, the principal means of transport for residents, as motor vehicle traffic is prohibited in Venice.

    READ MORE: China Slams Sweden for Breaching Protocol over 'Brutal Abuse' of Tourists

    Brugnaro has made it a priority to manage the tourism industry ever since his election in 2015. He has spearheaded efforts to manage the industry, with measures ranging from fines for unruly tourists to people-counters and increased police enforcement.

    Top model Madalina Ghenea at the premiere of The Sisters Brothers movie at the 75th Venice International Film Festival.
    © Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova
    Most Beautiful Ladies of 75th Venice International Film Festival
    18

    Littering, dawdling or scantily-clad tourists can already be fined up to 500 euros. In May, Venice officials outlawed the opening of new takeaway food outlets for the next three years in a bid to clamp down on tourists snacking on church steps or on historic bridges.

    Last year, Venice's city council greenlighted a set of measures proposed by Brugnaro, including the installation of people-counters in heavily trafficked areas, an increase in police numbers, new maps with alternative tourist routes, and the promotion of offbeat Venice landmarks.

    A whopping 30 million people pour into Venice every year, vastly outnumbering its 55,000 permanent residents. This results in overcrowded walkways, congested waterways and long queues, which alienate locals and degrade the tourist experience, prompting authorities to map out measures to manage the tourist flow.

    Related:

    Germans Angered by Tourists Wearing Bavarian-Style 'Porn Dresses' at Oktoberfest
    'Ghost Church' in Czech Republic Attracts Tourists
    Joy Ride: Lion Leaps Into Vehicle With Tourists at Crimean Safari Park
    WATCH: Brawl Ensues After Tourists Block Bus Driver From Spanish Car Park
    Tags:
    fine, crackdown, tourists, Luigi Brugnaro, Italy, Venice
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Murmansk Region: Captivating Sights of Russia's Northern Reaches
    Murmansk Region: Captivating Sights of Russia's Northern Reaches
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse