UK Foreign Office: Russia’s Vostok Drills Show Moscow’s Aggressive Nature

"All nations have the right to exercise their armed forces, but it is essential that this is done in a transparent and predictable manner. VOSTOK demonstrates Russia's focus on exercising large-scale conflict. It fits into a pattern we have seen over some time: a more assertive Russia, significantly increasing its military capability and presence. The UK and our Allies are observing the exercise closely," Ahmad wrote in the letter, responding to a parliamentary request to assess the Vostok drills and its influence on the West’s interests.
Russia has repeatedly said that the Vostok drills were not directed against NATO states and did not affect their security as the exercises were held far from the NATO states.
