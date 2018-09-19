Victoria Beckham's Son Panned for Posting Her ‘Topless' Snap on Instagram

The former Spice Girl has spiced up her son's Instagram account with a photo that some people have considered risky and inappropriate.

David and Victoria Beckham's son, Brooklyn, has caused a social media storm following what was meant to be an artistic tribute to his mother on Instagram.

The photo in dispute, in which Victoria Beckham can be seen sipping from a cup with a towel covering her front, came under fire from internet users who believed that she was posing naked for her son.

An inobservant woman who identified herself as loiswoodxx inquired, "Is it just me that's a little weirded out about him posting what is basically a topless photo of his mother?"

That's when other people joined in. "Incest is the next act," gali.mover wrote.

A user called annarucajstar said, "Sick… he is using his mom to get more followers."

These comments have triggered a barrage of angry reactions from other followers, who rushed to claim that Victoria was wearing a skin tone vest, and what was said to be a crease on her skin was in fact a seam.

The flow of outraged messages prompted an apology from the woman who initially made the mistake. "Are people serious? Stop bashing me for this. I made a mistake, can we let it go now? Can we move in with our lives now?"

Brooklyn's controversial post came after his mother, a singer-turned-fashion designer, had organized her first show at London Fashion Week — 10 years after launching her namesake fashion line.