EU Taxpayers Not Funding Nord Stream 2, Political Tension Surprising - Gazprom

"We really feel quite a political tension, not to mention our biggest infrastructure project such as Nord Stream 2. For me, it is quite a surprise because I see a lot of debates in this respect. But at the same time, all of us understand that it is a 100 percent commercial project and it is not paid by taxpayers of the European Union, it is a 100 percent commercial capital that was invested there," Burmistrova said during a session at the Gastech conference in Barcelona.
Some of the European countries have repeatedly expressed their concerns over the project, while others, such as Germany and Austria, have welcomed the new pipeline.
READ MORE: German Gov't Says Gas Market Open to All Suppliers After News of US LNG Imports
The project has been welcomed by some countries in Europe, such as Germany and Austria, and opposed by others, including Ukraine, which may suffer transit revenue drops if Nord Stream 2 becomes operational.
All comments
Show new comments (0)