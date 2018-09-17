Register
12:21 GMT +317 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    French President Emmanuel Macron walks through the Galerie des Bustes (Busts Gallery) to access the Versailles Palace's hemicycle to address both the upper and lower houses of the French parliament at a special session in Versailles, near Paris, Monday, July 9, 2018.

    'Out of Touch': Macron Slammed for Making Light of Unemployed Gardener's Woes

    © AP Photo / Charles Platiau
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    President Macron is seen by many in France as being dismissive of ordinary people’s concerns while he pushes reforms aimed at shoring up economic growth.

    Emanuel Macron is facing a new barrage of criticism after he advised an aspiring gardener seeking gainful employment to start looking for a job in high-demand sectors like restaurants and construction, France Presse wrote.

    During a public open house at the Elysee Palace on Saturday, Macron was approached by a young man who told him that he was looking for a job as a gardener but all the resumes and letters he had sent to potential employers had led to nothing.

    “If you’re willing and motivated, in hotels, cafes and restaurants, construction, there’s not a single place I go where they don’t say they’re looking for people. Not one – it’s true!” Macron replied.

    He then advised the young man to go to Paris’ Montparnasse neighborhood, an area full of cafes and restaurants, where he said he was sure the man would surely find a job.

    Emmanuel Macron
    © REUTERS / Stoyan Nenov
    Macron Under Fire For Comparing Reform-Stubborn 'Gauls' and Flexible Danes
    Critics were quick to respond to Macron’s advice with angry tweets deriding the president, a former investment banker who has been trying hard to shake off his image of “president of the rich.”

    “Completely disconnected from the reality of the French,” one user wrote.

    “How can someone show that much contempt, lack of empathy and ignorance in just 30 seconds?” wondered another.

    It was the not the first time Macron has come under fire for making light of ordinary people’s concerns, for calling opponents to his reforms “slackers,” and lambasting trade union protesters for “stirring up trouble” instead of looking for new and better paid jobs.

    Since his election in 2017, Emmanuel Macron has seen his approval ratings hit new depths as his economic policies, which many, including a number of economists, consider to be favoring the rich at the expense of less wealthy members of society.

    READ MORE: Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Heavy Blow to His 'Clean Hands' Image, Analysts Say

    The recent lavish renovations Macron has made to one of his vacation homes have reinforced the feeling of disconnection between the president and ordinary French citizens.

    Related:

    Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Heavy Blow to His 'Clean Hands' Image, Analysts Say
    Tags:
    jobseeker, "out of touch", advice, ignorance, Emmanuel Macron, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    No Neighbors Allowed: World's Most Extreme and Isolated Places to Live
    No Neighbors Allowed: World's Most Extreme and Isolated Places to Live
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse