Mass Stabbings in Luton, UK Leave Several Seriously Injured - Reports

Several people have been taken to hospital with serious stab wounds after a mass brawl in a residential street in the southeastern UK town of Luton, Reuters reported Sunday.

According to media reports, local police and emergency services had responded to the scene after receiving reports of an incident. "Some people have been taken to hospital after reports of stab wounds," local police official was quoted as saying by Reuters.

We were called to Saxon Road in #Luton after receiving reports of a large number of individuals fighting. Emergency services are at the scene and some people have been taken to hospital after reports of stab wounds. Anyone with info should call 101 quoting incident 299 of today. — Bedfordshire Police (@bedspolice) 16 сентября 2018 г.

​According to the Daily Mirror, an eyewitness who works in a takeway in the area of the incident said he saw at least two young men about 18-20 years old left bleeding in the street following a huge brawl. Bedfordshire Police tweeted that seven people were injured in the incident.

Following the earlier incident in #Luton, seven people are currently being treated in hospital and one is in a critical condition. Scene guards are in place on #Saxon Rd, #Biscott Rd and #Blenheim Cres. Anyone with info should call police on 101 quoting incident 299 of today. — Bedfordshire Police (@bedspolice) 16 сентября 2018 г.

​The identities of the victims are reportedly unknown, and Bedfordshire police have not made any arrests in connection with the attack.

