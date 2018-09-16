Two People Injured Following Shooting in Central Brussels - Police

The incident occurred near a bar on Croix de Fer Street, which is a few minutes’ walk from the Royal Palace, the Museum of Fine Arts and the Chamber of Representatives.

"This morning the police went on a call to the street Croix de Fer in connection with the shots. Two people were injured, one in the leg, the other was wounded with splinters; they were hospitalized. The attackers, who could have been five or six, fled in a car. An investigation is underway and the suspects are being searched for," Ilse Van de Keere, a spokeswoman for the police department of the Brussels' municipality of Ixelles, told Sputnik.

According to the police representative, it is premature to speak about the motives of the attack; the prosecutor's office is dealing with the case.

The traditional Car Free Sunday is currently being held in Brussels, which means that from 9:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. local time (from 07:30 until 17:00 GMT) car traffic is banned in the city, except for emergency services.

In July, a shooting took place in the vicinity of the Brussels-South railway station.