14:45 GMT +315 September 2018
    Members of the media photograph Britain's shadow Chancellor of the exchequer John McDonnell as he speaks at the annual Labour Party Conference in Brighton, southern Britain 28 September, 2015

    'Finance Should Never Be Master of the Economy' - UK Labour Spokesman

    © REUTERS / Luke MacGregor
    Europe
    1 0 0

    As Prime Minister Theresa May and her Conservative Party lose support over stalled Brexit negotiations, Labour seems to have embarked on a campaign to win the hearts of the British people.

    John McDonnell, the opposition Labour finance spokesman, is expected to give a speech at the Bank of England in the City of London Saturday in commemoration of the collapse of the Lehman Brothers, which some view as the pivotal moment in the global financial crisis of 2008.

    According to excerpts from his speech obtained by Reuters, McDonnell will say that common people are still paying for the decade-old crisis through declining living standards and cuts to public services. McDonnell, who already promised higher taxes and tougher regulation on the banking sector, will say that London's vast financial services industry must never again be the "master of the [UK] economy."

    "One of the key lessons to be learnt from the crash is that never again must we allow finance to become the master of the economy, rather than its servant," McDonnell is to say, according to excerpts from the speech. "Labour in government will put finance to work for the real economy."

    People demonstrate against Brexit on a balcony in London, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, as Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson delivers a speech focusing on Britain leaving the EU. The Foreign Office says Johnson will use a speech Wednesday to argue for an outward-facing, liberal and global Britain after the U.K. leaves the bloc
    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    Labour Party to Vote Against Brexit Deal - UK Shadow Foreign Secretary
    According to McDonnell, the Labour Party would seek to rebalance the UK economy towards the manufacturing and technology industries.

    "The crash also exposed how far the balance in the role of the City had been tipped away from securing long term investment in our economy towards short-term, high-stakes gambling," he will say. "We will restore balance to the role of finance in our economy."

    The Reuters report notes that despite the loud rhetoric, McDonnell is actually negotiating with large financial players, such as Wall Street's Goldman Sachs, in order to discuss the upcoming exit from the European Union. However, his speech is believed to indicate that the Labour Party would seek to gain more revenue from the City of London, which might include proposals to expand an existing tax on shares to trading on other assets, such as bonds and derivatives.

    Some experts view McDonnell's upcoming speech as a part of the Labour Party's campaign for the next government, as polls show Labour currently being on par with the Conservatives. While the next election is not due until 2022, there is speculation that the troubled Brexit might lead to the collapse of the current government.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
