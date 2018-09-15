Kiev's Findigs on MH17 Crash Investigation Discredit Ukraine – Source

The Russian Defense Ministry will hold a briefing on the newly discovered circumstances of the MH17 crash at Rossiya Segodnya's International Multimedia Press Center on Monday. "I would like to advise JIT to be more critical of the materials provided by Ukraine for investigation. These [Kiev’s] materials strongly discredit them," the source said.
In July, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has signed a bill ratifying the agreement on international legal cooperation with the Netherlands, which will enable the Dutch party to conduct the trial of the case on the 2014 crash of Malaysia Airlines aircraft and prosecute those responsible for the accident. The agreement's ratification ensures cooperation between the competent authorities of the two countries.
All comments
Show new comments (0)