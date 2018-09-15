Kiev's Findigs on MH17 Crash Investigation Discredit Ukraine – Source

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The materials on the crash of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, which Kiev has been providing to the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT), eventually discredit Kiev, a source, familiar with the content of the upcoming briefing of the Russian Defense Ministry, told Sputnik.

The Russian Defense Ministry will hold a briefing on the newly discovered circumstances of the MH17 crash at Rossiya Segodnya's International Multimedia Press Center on Monday. "I would like to advise JIT to be more critical of the materials provided by Ukraine for investigation. These [Kiev’s] materials strongly discredit them," the source said.

© AFP 2018 / EMMANUEL DUNAND Russian FM Slams Amsterdam for Dropping Charges Against Kiev Over MH17 Crash

Four years ago, on July 17, 2014, a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur crashed near the city of Donetsk. All 298 passengers and crew on board the aircraft died. Kiev accused local militias of downing the aircraft, while they said that had no weapons capable of downing such a plane.

In July, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has signed a bill ratifying the agreement on international legal cooperation with the Netherlands, which will enable the Dutch party to conduct the trial of the case on the 2014 crash of Malaysia Airlines aircraft and prosecute those responsible for the accident. The agreement's ratification ensures cooperation between the competent authorities of the two countries.

