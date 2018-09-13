Cambridge Blues Go Naked for Racy Charity Calendar (PHOTOS)

Student athletes of Cambridge University dared to strip their clothes and treat their fans - and not just them - to a naked photoshoot. The money would be raised for a good cause, the university stressed.

Daring Cambridge University undergraduates have stripped down once again for a raunchy calendar to raise money for charity in an attempt to repeat the success of their 2017 effort. The 2019 edition shows members of the university's sports teams including volleyball, skiing, lacrosse, fencing, and football.

One eye-popping snap shows the girls' football team covering their modesty with footballs. A lack of modesty, some would argue, but a lack of clothing is more evident.

Boys from the university's lacrosse team did their bit in the library. There wasn't enough gear for everyone, apparently, so one of them had to preserve his dignity with a book.

The photoshoot took place around some of the most iconic locations of Cambridge, including the Botanical Gardens, Fitzwilliam College and Downing College.

A statement on Cambridge's website says that the calendar, which costs 10 pounds ($13), was organized by the university's Raising and Giving (RAG) society. All profits will be donated to Beat, the Cambridge Rape Crisis Centre, Mary's Meal, and Papyrus.

This is not the first time Cambridge student athletes have stripped down for a good cause. In 2017, they also shot a nude calendar, which has been a huge success. At the time, they said they did it to raise money for RAG and also to top the efforts of their eternal rival Oxford, whose women's rugby team posed naked for their team's 2016 calendar.