Swedish Center-Right, Ruling Bloc Running Neck-And-Neck in Election – Exit Poll

The center-right parties with 39.6 percent of the vote are only 0.2 percent more than the public support for the ruling alliance of the Swedish Social Democratic Party (SAP) and the Green Party the SVT broadcaster reported.
The center-right bloc includes the Moderate Party, headed by Ulf Kristersson, the Center Party, led by Annie Loof, the Liberals party, headed by Jan Bjorklund, as well as Christian Democrats, headed by Ebba Busch Thor.
On September 9, Sweden held the general election to elect 349 members of the country's unicameral parliament.
The majority of parliamentary seats currently belongs to the Swedish Social Democratic Party, whose leader Stefan Lofven has been the parliament's head since 2014.
