Swedish Center-Right, Ruling Bloc Running Neck-And-Neck in Election – Exit Poll

STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) – The alliance of the center-right parties is leading in Sunday's Swedish parliamentary elections with 39.6 percent of the vote, a fresh exit poll prepared by the SVT broadcaster showed.

The center-right parties with 39.6 percent of the vote are only 0.2 percent more than the public support for the ruling alliance of the Swedish Social Democratic Party (SAP) and the Green Party the SVT broadcaster reported.

The center-right bloc includes the Moderate Party, headed by Ulf Kristersson, the Center Party, led by Annie Loof, the Liberals party, headed by Jan Bjorklund, as well as Christian Democrats, headed by Ebba Busch Thor.

The anti-immigrant Sweden Democrats party, which is not a member of any coalition, can count on 19.2 percent of votes, according to the exit poll.

On September 9, Sweden held the general election to elect 349 members of the country's unicameral parliament.

The majority of parliamentary seats currently belongs to the Swedish Social Democratic Party, whose leader Stefan Lofven has been the parliament's head since 2014.